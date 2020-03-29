5 alcoholics commit suicide in Kerala in 5 days: What is alcohol withdrawal syndrome? All you need to know

Well, the lockdown amid the coronacirus outbreak has led to all shops, restaurants, pubs, bars, cafe's etc shutting down for at least 21 days.

Yes, even liquor shops remain closed during this period. And those who really cannot pass a day without consuming alcohol, this article is for you.

There might be a possiblity that you are finding it tough without a pint of your beer. And rightly so, eversince the enforcement of 21-day nationwide lockdown at least five people with an alleged history of alcohol addiction have committed suicide in Kerala in just five days. The reports point to the health woes of alcohol addicts building up into a major concern on the sidelines of the battle against COVID-19 across the state.

As per the report, two alcohol addicts also attempted suicide in Malappuram on Saturday. In Kerala, there is a sudden increase in the number of admissions at de-addiction centres and mental health units at government hospitals.

Last week, the Kerala government stopped the sale of liquor through bars and state-run retail outlets following the lockdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Well, the suicides compells us to tell you about a alcohol withdrawal syndrome - that can be life-threatening for a heavy drinker.

For all of you who are not aware of this; alcohol withdrawal syndrome (AWS) is a symptom that is seen in a person who is a heavy drinker and suddenly stops or reduces their alcohol intake.

From anxiety, fatique to nausea- a person with AWS may experience emotional and physical symptoms.