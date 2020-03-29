5 alcoholics commit suicide in Kerala in 5 days: What is alcohol withdrawal syndrome? All you need to know

Well, the lockdown amid the coronacirus outbreak has led to all shops, restaurants, pubs, bars, cafe's etc shutting down for at least 21 days.
Yes, even liquor shops remain closed during this period. And those who really cannot pass a day without consuming alcohol, this article is for you.
There might be a possiblity that you are finding it tough without a pint of your beer. And rightly so, eversince the enforcement of 21-day nationwide lockdown at least five people with an alleged history of alcohol addiction have committed suicide in Kerala in just five days. The reports point to the health woes of alcohol addicts building up into a major concern on the sidelines of the battle against COVID-19 across the state.
As per the report, two alcohol addicts also attempted suicide in Malappuram on Saturday. In Kerala, there is a sudden increase in the number of admissions at de-addiction centres and mental health units at government hospitals.
Last week, the Kerala government stopped the sale of liquor through bars and state-run retail outlets following the lockdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Well, the suicides compells us to tell you about a alcohol withdrawal syndrome - that can be life-threatening for a heavy drinker.
For all of you who are not aware of this; alcohol withdrawal syndrome (AWS) is a symptom that is seen in a person who is a heavy drinker and suddenly stops or reduces their alcohol intake.
From anxiety, fatique to nausea- a person with AWS may experience emotional and physical symptoms.
Here's all you need to know about Alcohol withdrawal Syndrome;
What are the symptoms?
The symptoms of AWS usually can be seen from six hours to a few days after your last drink and the symptoms include;
anxiety
nausea
vomiting
headache
tremors
increased heart rate
sweating
confusion
irritation
insomnia
high BP
nightmares
Well, the symptoms may worsen over two to three days.
Delirium tremens (DT) is the most severe type of withdrawal syndrome and its symptoms are;
extreme confusion
agitation
fever
seizures
tactile hallucinations- sense of itching, burning or numbness
auditory hallucinations- hearing sounds that do not exist
visual hallucinations- images that do not exist
When you have severe symptoms, its a medical emergency and one needs to call for medical help.
What causes it?
Well, drinking excessively excites the nervous system and when you drink daily your body become dependent on alcohol. Once you are addicted, the nervous system cannot easily adapt to lack of alcohol in the body.
And when you suddenly stop drinking, it causes AWS.
AWS is common in adults but can also be seen in teenagers who drink excessively. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines heavy drinking to be at more than eight drinks per week for women and over 15 per week for men.
How is it treated?
The treatment depends on how severe the symptoms are as some people can be treated at home. However, some may need extra care and may need to be in the hospital to avoid any complications that could be dangerous.
Treatment includes making you comfortable by managing symptoms and counselling.
Mild symptoms can be treated at home with at least one person monitoring the conditions and time to time conselling.
If symptoms are severe and out of control, it is important to get the person to the medical room and seek help. The person may need fluids through veins to keep them hydrated and extra medical care.
How to prevent AWS?
Well, the best way to prevent AWS is to avoid drinking regularly. And if you are already dependent on alcohol, seek help. If you are planning to quit, it might be a good idea to gradually decrease the amount of alcohol you consume.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)