Coronavirus lockdown in Kerala leads to 5 suicides in 5 days as alcoholics battle withdrawal symptoms

The government has announced a nationwide lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak, since then at least five people with an alleged history of alcohol addiction have committed suicide in Kerala in just five days.
According to a report by Indian Express, five people with an alleged history of alcohol addiction committed suicide and reports point to the health woes of alcohol addicts building up into a major concern on the sidelines of the battle against COVID-19 across the state.
As per the report, two alcohol addicts also attempted suicide in Malappuram on Saturday. In Kerala, there is a sudden increase in the number of admissions at de-addiction centres and mental health units at government hospitals.
Last week, the Kerala government stopped the sale of liquor through bars and state-run retail outlets following the lockdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 979 in India on Sunday with the death toll rising to 25, according to the Union Health Ministry. The ministry reported six fresh deaths -- one each from Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Telangana.
Thus, deaths have so far been reported from Maharashtra (6), Gujarat (4), Karnataka (3), Madhya Pradesh (2), Delhi (2) and one each from Kerala, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Punjab, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh.
In its updated data at 10 am, the ministry stated that the number of active COVID-19 cases in the country was 867, while 86 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated.
