Coronavirus lockdown in Kerala leads to 5 suicides in 5 days as alcoholics battle withdrawal symptoms

The government has announced a nationwide lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak, since then at least five people with an alleged history of alcohol addiction have committed suicide in Kerala in just five days.

According to a report by Indian Express, five people with an alleged history of alcohol addiction committed suicide and reports point to the health woes of alcohol addicts building up into a major concern on the sidelines of the battle against COVID-19 across the state.

As per the report, two alcohol addicts also attempted suicide in Malappuram on Saturday. In Kerala, there is a sudden increase in the number of admissions at de-addiction centres and mental health units at government hospitals.