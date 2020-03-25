'Sir whisky ka stock kar liya': Rishi Kapoor gets mad at netizens asking if he's stocked up on alcohol

Bollywood veteran Rishi Kapoor is furious after a section of social media teasingly asked him if he was well stocked up on alcohol, what with the 21-day lockdown being announced in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

It all started when Kapoor posted his opinion on the lockdown. "One for all, all for one. Let us do what we have to do. We have no option. We will all keep one another busy and entertained for the coming time. No worries. No panic. Sala isko bhi dekh lenge. PM ji don't worry we are with you! Jai Hind," he wrote.

Commenting on his tweet, a user wrote: "Daaru Ka Kota Full Hai Na Chinto Chacha"

Another user asked: "Sir whisky ka stock Kar liya?"

Still another user commented: "Chintubhai full stock rakha hai.."

This irked Kapoor and he retorted with a tweet in bold letters: "ANYONE CRACKING JOKES ABOUT MY COUNTRY OR ON MY LIFESTYLE, WILL BE DELETED. BE AWARE AND WARNED. THIS IS A SERIOUS MATTER. HELP US TO TIDE OVER THE SITUATION."