Latest coronavirus update: Highest single day infections in Kerala, most cases in Kasargod

Thiruvananthapuram: As many as 39 new virus cases were reported in Kerala on Friday, the highest for any single day. Of them, 34 were in Kasargod, which looks increasingly vulnerable in view of the large number of people who have come from Dubai since the outbr­eak. The state’s count is 164.

Of the 34 cases reported in Kasargod, 25 were people who had come from Dubai. The rest contracted the virus through contact with affected patients. Another disturbing development was all 14 districts have at least 1 case of virus infection.

The new cases included 2 in Kannur and 1 each in Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kollam, which reported its first case.

CM Pinaryai Vijayan described the situation as ‘grave’ but insisted the state has not yet entered the phase of community infection. What causes more concern is that testing positive had interacted with many people, including politicians and had travelled to a lot of places.In a specific case, a political worker from Idukki, who tested positive, had travelled between

Thiruvananthapur­am and Kasargod, the sta­te’s two ends, and visited busy places such as medical colleges, schools, offices, state secretariat and even the Assembly. Tracking down his contacts is a herculean task.

Meanwhile, 68 foreigners, two of them Italians, staying at Mata Amritanandamayi Math since the first week of March were shifted to an isolation facility in the district. The move follows strong suspicion that they had violated the quarantine protocols.