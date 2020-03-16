Coronavirus update in Odisha: One positive case detected, man took train from Delhi to Bhubaneshwar

On Monday one positive case of coronavirus emerged in Odisha. Dr CBK Mohanty, the Director, Health and Education Training said: “One positive case of #Coronavirus detected in Odisha. He has travel history to Italy. He later took a train from Delhi to Bhubaneswar. The patient is admitted at a Bhubaneswar hospital."

The Odisha government asked people on Sunday to remain alert for at least six months, practise social distancing and refrain from spreading rumours and misinformation about the novel coronavirus pandemic, which it declared as a 'state disaster' two days ago.

While popular tourist sites, including the Konark Sun Temple, were closed for visitors as a precautionary measure, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) made filling of self-declaration forms mandatory for devotees before entering into the 12th-century shrine in Puri.

The Ganjam administration on Sunday night clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CRPC in the entire district to restrict public gathering. The prohibitory order would be in force till further order, said District Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange.

The measure is taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to the district, Kulange said.

The state government also declared masks and hand sanitiser as 'essential commodities', and stepped up efforts to boost supply and prevent hoarding of these items, which are in high demand in wake of the coronavirus threat.