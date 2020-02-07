Coronavirus Update in India: Haryana Health Department looking for nine students who reached via 'alternate routes'

The medical student also accepted that he left China over fears of being caught and detained after the country imposed a travel ban. The Dainik Bhaskar’s report also states that five other suspects are kept in their homes while and the health department has formed teams to locate nine other students who returned through this route.

The Air India's special flight earlier this week had evacuated around 600 Indians from Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.

The two special flights carrying as many as 647 Indians and 7 Maldivians had reached New Delhi on Saturday and Sunday. The team led by Air India's Director of Operations Captain Amitabh Singh included 30 cabin crew, eight pilots, 10 commercial staff of Air India and one senior officer from AI CMD Secretariat.

The Death toll in China's novel coronavirus epidemic has climbed to 636 with 73 mortalities on Thursday, while the total number of confirmed cases crossed 31,000. Hubei province and its provincial capital Wuhan, which are the epicenter of the virus outbreak, reported 69 deaths on Thursday while Jilin, Henan, Guangdong and Hainan provinces reported one each, China's National Health Commission said. A total of 73 people died on Thursday and 31,161 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection had been reported from 31 provincial-level regions, the commission said. Also, a total of 1,540 patients infected with the virus had been discharged from hospital after recovery by the end of Thursday, it said, highlighting that a large number of people getting cured.