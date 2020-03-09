Coronavirus outbreak: Tirumala Temple trust asks devotees to avoid visiting temple if suffering from COVID-19 symptoms

Amid coronavirus fears in India, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) trust has asked its devotees to avoid visiting Tirumala temple if suffering from COVID-19 symptoms.

According to The News Minute, the Tirumala trust has appealed to devotees to avoid going to the Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala if they are suffering from symptoms of coronavirus, like cough, cold and fever. Visitors have also been asked to come prepared with sanitisers and masks, and to maintain a distance of three feet with others to avoid spreading the disease.

On Monday, the confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection in India rose to 43. Four new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Sunday- one each from Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Jammu.