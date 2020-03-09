Coronavirus outbreak: Tirumala Temple trust asks devotees to avoid visiting temple if suffering from COVID-19 symptoms

Amid coronavirus fears in India, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) trust has asked its devotees to avoid visiting Tirumala temple if suffering from COVID-19 symptoms.
According to The News Minute, the Tirumala trust has appealed to devotees to avoid going to the Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala if they are suffering from symptoms of coronavirus, like cough, cold and fever. Visitors have also been asked to come prepared with sanitisers and masks, and to maintain a distance of three feet with others to avoid spreading the disease.
On Monday, the confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection in India rose to 43. Four new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Sunday- one each from Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Jammu.
So far 8,74,708 international passengers from 8,255 flights at different airports have been screened. 177 of them have been hospitalized and 33,599 passengers are under observation. 21,867 passengers have completed their observation period.
A total of 105,586 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 have been reported worldwide as of Sunday, an increase of 3,656 infections from the previous day, including 3,610 new cases outside China. On Monday, China reported 22 new deaths from the deadly coronavirus, taking the death toll to 3,119. The overall confirmed cases on the mainland reached 80,735 by the end of Sunday which included 3,119 people who have died so far.
(Inputs from Agencies)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)