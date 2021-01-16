Coronavirus: Mega Covid-19 vaccination drive to begin in India today

In the national capital Delhi, the drive will be launched from the state-run LNJP Hospital by Chief Minister Kejriwal and Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain. Healthcare workers will get the jab in a total of 81 centres. Union health minister will visit the new OPD Wing of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi to witness the launch of the inoculation drive. He will join doctors and around 100 potential vaccine beneficiaries at the centre.

In Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will launch the vaccination drive from a centre at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai on Saturday. As many as 4,000 health workers will be administered Covid-19 vaccine every day at nine vaccination centres in the city the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

In Gujarat, 161 centres will deliver the vaccine Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said.

As many as 700 healthcare workers will be administered the COVID-19 vaccine in Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.

According to a state a government release said that 332 locations have been identified for the launch of the drive-in Andhra Pradesh.

Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender will take the first jab of the vaccine. He said: "A total of 140 centres have been shortlisted for the distribution of the vaccine. The Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrashekhar Rao has appealed to the MLAs, MPs, and Ministers to part in the inauguration of vaccine distribution program at centres in their constituencies" A total number of 243 centres has been prepared for the first phase of vaccination drive across the state on January 16, including 10 centres in Bengaluru, Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said.

Total 7,17,439 health warriors will be vaccinated in the initial phase and we are aiming to vaccinate 24,300 people on the first day itself. We have 8,14,500 doses of vaccine and the initial phase is expected to complete within a week said the minister.

In Kerala, the Health Department has prepared a list of 133 sites chosen to be the Covid-19 vaccination sites in the State. In Tamil Nadu the vaccines will be administered at 166 centres across the state, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said.

Andhra Pradesh has received 4.7 lakh doses of Covishield and 20,000 doses of Covaxin for the first phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive. The release said it is expected that in the next 15 days all health care workers in the state will be vaccinated. After 28 days the second dose is to be administered.

Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday received the first batch of Covishield from Serum Institute of India (SII), Pune. As many as 1,46,500 doses of the Covishield vaccine have been received out of which 79,000 are for the Kashmir division and 67,500 are for the Jammu division. Choppers were used to transport the vaccines to far-flung snow-capped areas. The vaccine is being stored at the Divisional cold chain stores at Jammu and Kashmir divisions from where it will be distributed to all districts maintaining the cold chain at all levels. Vaccination would begin today at 30 centres across the Union territory.

A total of 59 sites have been identified in Punjab and 77 in Haryana for the vaccination drive. In Chandigarh, there will be four sites for administering the Covid-19 vaccine.

In Uttar Pradesh, 311 centres have been identified across the state's 75 districts.

Other states and union territories have also made preparations for the rollout of the vaccine.