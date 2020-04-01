Coronavirus lockdown: Karnataka police bans use of two and four wheelers till April 14

On Wednesday, Karnataka police has banned use of two and four wheelers till April 14 during the 21-day nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
The Karnataka police also warned that those who ignore this lockdown regulation their two-wheelers and four-wheelers will be seized. Taking to Twitter, Karnataka DGP wrote, "This is not an April Fool's prank. Two/ four wheelers are banned from use till the 14th of April. We will SEIZE your vehicle if you CEASE to ignore this lockdown regulation.”
On Tuesday, COVID-19 positive cases crossed the 100-mark in Karnataka after 13 more tested positive in the last 24 hours, raising the state's tally 101.
Among the 90 people currently admitted to different hospitals across the state, the condition of 88 persons is stated to be stable while two are critical -- case number 43 and 101.
The total number of coronavirus positive cases in India reached 1,397 on Tuesday, including the foreign nationals, with 1,238 active cases, the Union Health Ministry said.
The Health Ministry said in the evening update that 35 deaths have been reported in India so far, with highest nine from Maharashtra, followed by Gujarat, were six deaths were reported.
