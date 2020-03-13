Coronavirus Outbreak: Latest news from India and the world

Coronavirus Latest Updates
India has reported 75 positive cases of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, with authorities taking emergency measures to contain its spread like shutting down schools, colleges and cinema halls in the national capital and some other places. Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday.
Government, private schools in MP to remain shut till further orders due to coronavirus threat: Official
PM Modi calls SAARC leadership to 'chalk out strong strategy' to curtail outbreak
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday proposed that the leadership of SAARC nations could chalk out a joint strategy to fight coronavirus and set an example for the world. "I would like to propose that the leadership of SAARC nations chalk out a strong strategy to fight Coronavirus. We could discuss, via video conferencing, ways to keep our citizens healthy. Together, we can set an example to the world, and contribute to a healthier planet," Modi tweeted.
First case of coronavirus in Kenya
