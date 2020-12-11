Coronavirus latest updates: With 29,398 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally rises to 97.96 lakh - Here is state-wise data

India recorded less than 30,000 fresh COVID-19 infections on Friday, the second time this month, which pushed its caseload to 97.96 lakh, while the total number of recoveries surged to 92.90 lakh, according to the Union health ministry data.
The total coronavirus cases mounted to 97,96,769 with 29,398 fresh infections, while the death toll rose to 1,42,186 with 414 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. India had recorded a daily rise of 26,567 cases on December 8.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 92,90,834 on Friday, pushing the national recovery rate to 94.84 per cent. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.
The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 4 lakh for the fifth consecutive day. There are 3,63,749 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprise 3.71 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.
Meanwhile, a total of 15,16,32,223 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to December 10. Of these, 8,72,497 samples were tested yesterday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.
Here's state-wise list of active cases and deaths:
Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 78 (Total cases), 61 (Deaths)
Andhra Pradesh: 5237 (Total cases), 7047 (Deaths)
Arunachal Pradesh: 685 (Total cases), 55 (Deaths)
Assam: 3516 (Total cases), 999 (Deaths)
Bihar: 5499 (Total cases), 1307 (Deaths)
Chandigarh: 881 (Total cases), 298 (Deaths)
Chhattisgarh: 19,346 (Total cases), 3054 (Deaths)
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu: 20 (Total cases), 2 (Deaths)
Delhi: 18,753 (Total cases), 9874 (Deaths)
Goa: 1213 (Total cases), 703 (Deaths)
Gujarat: 13,820 (Total cases), 4135 (Deaths)
Haryana: 11,456 (Total cases), 2676 (Deaths)
Himachal Pradesh: 7865 (Total cases), 773 (Deaths)
Jammu and Kashmir: 4848 (Total cases), 1775 (Deaths)
Jharkhand: 1690 (Total cases), 993 (Deaths)
Karnataka: 19,225 (Total cases), 11,912 (Deaths)
Kerala: 59,663 (Total cases), 2533 (Deaths)
Ladakh: 774 (Total cases), 122 (Deaths)
Madhya Pradesh: 13,226 (Total cases), 3373 (Deaths)
Maharashtra: 73,001 (Total cases), 47,972 (Deaths)
Manipur: 2970 (Total cases), 318 (Deaths)
Meghalaya: 580 (Total cases), 123 (Deaths)
Mizoram: 202 (Total cases), 6 (Deaths)
Nagaland: 666 (Total cases), 68 (Deaths)
Odisha: 2978 (Total cases), 1794 (Deaths)
Puducherry: 374 (Total cases), 617 (Deaths)
Punjab: 7423 (Total cases), 5007 (Deaths)
Rajasthan: 19,030 (Total cases), 2500 (Deaths)
Sikkim: 367 (Total cases), 118 (Deaths)
Tamil Nadu: 10,392 (Total cases), 11,853 (Deaths)
Telangana: 7604 (Total cases), 1485 (Deaths)
Tripura: 373 (Total cases), 374 (Deaths)
Uttarakhand: 5742 (Total cases), 1332 (Deaths)
Uttar Pradesh: 20,801 (Total cases), 8011 (Deaths)
West Bengal: 23,451 (Total cases), 8916 (Deaths)