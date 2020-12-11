Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine gets US medical experts nod for emergency use approval

The drug now needs to be formally approved by the FDA. While the FDA is not necessarily mandated to accept the recommendations of the advisory body, it is expected to do so next week as the administration gears to ship and provide millions of doses of coronavirus vaccines to Americans across the country, with priority being given to the vulnerable population.

The Pfizer vaccine has already been approved for the public in the UK and, Canada.

"Today's approval by the Food & Drug Administration of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is a bright light in a needlessly dark time. We are grateful to the scientists and researchers who developed this vaccine. And, we are grateful to the scientists and public health experts who evaluated the safety and efficacy of this vaccine free from political influence. The integrity of science led us to this point," President-elect Joe Biden said in a statement.

The challenge now is to scale up manufacturing and distribution of the vaccine. "We are putting together an experienced team to do just that. Before I take office, we need the Trump administration to purchase the doses it has negotiated with Pfizer and Moderna and to work swiftly to scale manufacturing for the US population and the world. And, we will need Congress to fund our distribution efforts," Biden said.