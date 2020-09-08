Coronavirus latest updates: India records 75,809 COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 42,80,423

India on Tuesday recorded a single-day spike of 75,809 new coronavirus cases and 1,133 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total coronavirus cases in the country reached 42,80,423 including 8,83,697 active cases, 32,50,429 cured/discharged/migrated and 72,775 deaths, as per the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Interestingly, India on Monday achieved a grim milestone after it replaced Brazil to become the second-worst country hit by COVID-19 after the national caseload crossed the 42 lakh-mark.

India's total recovered cases have crossed 32.5 lakh today and the recovery rate climbed to 77 per cent. India's cumulative tests are crossed five crores (5,06,50,128) as on date and 10,98,621 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.