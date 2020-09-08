Coronavirus latest updates: India records 75,809 COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 42,80,423

India on Tuesday recorded a single-day spike of 75,809 new coronavirus cases and 1,133 deaths in the last 24 hours.
The total coronavirus cases in the country reached 42,80,423 including 8,83,697 active cases, 32,50,429 cured/discharged/migrated and 72,775 deaths, as per the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Interestingly, India on Monday achieved a grim milestone after it replaced Brazil to become the second-worst country hit by COVID-19 after the national caseload crossed the 42 lakh-mark.
India's total recovered cases have crossed 32.5 lakh today and the recovery rate climbed to 77 per cent. India's cumulative tests are crossed five crores (5,06,50,128) as on date and 10,98,621 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, the overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 27.2 million, while the deaths have increased to over 891,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
As of Tuesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 27,002,224 and the fatalities rose to 882,053, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update. The US accounted for the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 6,300,431 and 189,206 respectively, according to the CSSE. India is currently in the second place in terms of cases. In terms of cases, Brazil ranks third (4,147,794), and is followed by Russia (1,027,334), Peru (689,977), Colombia (666,521), South Africa (639,362), Mexico (637,509), Spain (525,549).
