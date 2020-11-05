Coronavirus latest updates: India records 50,209 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 83.64 lakh - Here is state-wise data

With a fresh spike of 50,209 coronavirus infections and 704 deaths in 24 hours, India's tally on Thursday rose to 83,64,086, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
A total of 77,11,809 people have recuperated from the infection so far, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.20 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.49 per cent.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 remained below six lakh for the seventh consecutive day. There are 5,27,962 active cases in the country as on date which comprise 6.31 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.
According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 11,42,08,384 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the country so far, with 12,09,425 samples being tested on Wednesday.
The overall number of global coronavirus cases was nearing the 48 million mark, while the deaths have surged to more than 1,223,450, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 9,477,709 and 233,651, respectively, according to the CSSE. India comes in second place in terms of cases at 83,64,086, while the country's death toll soared to 1,24,315.
Here's state-wise list of active cases and deaths:
Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 166 (Total cases), 60 (Deaths)
Andhra Pradesh: 21,438 (Total cases), 6744 (Deaths)
Arunachal Pradesh: 1645 (Total cases), 43 (Deaths)
Assam: 8110 (Total cases), 934 (Deaths)
Bihar: 6094 (Total cases), 1113 (Deaths)
Chandigarh: 671 (Total cases), 229 (Deaths)
Chhattisgarh: 22,773 (Total cases), 2316 (Deaths)
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu: 32 (Total cases), 2 (Deaths)
Delhi: 37,369 (Total cases), 6703 (Deaths)
Goa: 2135 (Total cases), 626 (Deaths)
Gujarat: 12,376 (Total cases), 3737 (Deaths)
Haryana: 14,110 (Total cases), 1836 (Deaths)
Himachal Pradesh: 3431 (Total cases), 355 (Deaths)
Jammu and Kashmir: 5935 (Total cases), 1511 (Deaths)
Jharkhand: 4814 (Total cases), 894 (Deaths)
Karnataka: 35,712 (Total cases), 11,281 (Deaths)
Kerala: 85,108 (Total cases), 1587 (Deaths)
Ladakh: 702 (Total cases), 79 (Deaths)
Madhya Pradesh: 7854 (Total cases), 2987 (Deaths)
Maharashtra: 1,13,645 (Total cases), 44,548 (Deaths)
Manipur: 3698 (Total cases), 187 (Deaths)
Meghalaya: 959 (Total cases), 90 (Deaths)
Mizoram: 521 (Total cases), 2 (Deaths)
Nagaland: 1146 (Total cases), 44 (Deaths)
Odisha: 12,452 (Total cases), 1364 (Deaths)
Puducherry: 2129 (Total cases), 597 (Deaths)
Punjab: 4471 (Total cases), 4259 (Deaths)
Rajasthan: 16,323 (Total cases), 1945 (Deaths)
Sikkim: 254 (Total cases), 73 (Deaths)
Tamil Nadu: 19,154 (Total cases), 11,244 (Deaths)
Telangana: 18,656 (Total cases), 1362 (Deaths)
Tripura: 1339 (Total cases), 353 (Deaths)
Uttarakhand: 3818 (Total cases), 1038 (Deaths)
Uttar Pradesh: 22,676 (Total cases), 7104 (Deaths)
West Bengal: 36,246 (Total cases), 7068 (Deaths)
