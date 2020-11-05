Coronavirus latest updates: India records 50,209 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 83.64 lakh - Here is state-wise data

With a fresh spike of 50,209 coronavirus infections and 704 deaths in 24 hours, India's tally on Thursday rose to 83,64,086, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

A total of 77,11,809 people have recuperated from the infection so far, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.20 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.49 per cent.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 remained below six lakh for the seventh consecutive day. There are 5,27,962 active cases in the country as on date which comprise 6.31 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 11,42,08,384 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the country so far, with 12,09,425 samples being tested on Wednesday.