Centre to brief foreign envoys on India's effort to develop COVID-19 vaccines

The Indian government will brief foreign envoys and diplomats on November 6 on efforts for the development of a vaccine for coronavirus.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, the expected briefing by foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on November 6 will be to explore potential partnerships for the manufacturing and delivery of vaccines.
In the last few months, India has provided medical supplies to 150 countries, more than half on a non-commercial basis. India also sent medical teams to a number of its neighbouring countries to help them in dealing with the pandemic.
As per the report, with the country in the late-stage trials for two indigenous vaccines and the Oxford AstraZeneca candidate, which will be made by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India, India is set to propose five models for vaccine cooperation with friendly countries and key neighbours.
India has dealt with the "worst crisis" in decades along its border with China with "firmness and maturity" despite facing the challenge of the coronavirus pandemic, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Thursday.
In an address at a leading think-tank in Paris, Shringla mentioned two recent terrorist incidents in France, one of which he said had its origins in Pakistan, noting that the civilised world needs to act with firmness to address the threat of terrorism.
Delving into major geo-strategic issues, he said the immediate challenges have not been able to distract India from broader strategic goals, especially in the Indo-Pacific Region where it is moving purposefully at multiple levels to create an "open, inclusive architecture".
