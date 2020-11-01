Centre to brief foreign envoys on India's effort to develop COVID-19 vaccines

The Indian government will brief foreign envoys and diplomats on November 6 on efforts for the development of a vaccine for coronavirus.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the expected briefing by foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on November 6 will be to explore potential partnerships for the manufacturing and delivery of vaccines.

In the last few months, India has provided medical supplies to 150 countries, more than half on a non-commercial basis. India also sent medical teams to a number of its neighbouring countries to help them in dealing with the pandemic.