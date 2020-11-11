Coronavirus latest updates: India records 44,281 new COVID-19 cases, tally crosses 86 lakh mark - Here is state-wise data

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 86,36,012 with 44,281 new infections being reported, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday.
The toll from the disease climbed to 1,27,571 with 512 new fatalities being registered, the data updated at 8 am showed.
The total number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 80,13,784, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.79 percent while the case fatality rate stands at 1.48 percent.
Active cases fell below 5 lakh mark for the first time after 106 days. There are 4,94,657 active cases of the coronavirus infection in the country as of date which comprises 5.73 percent of the total caseload, the data stated.
According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 12,07,69,151 samples have been tested up to November 10 with 11,53,294 samples being tested on Tuesday.
The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday said that "India has scaled an unprecedented peak as the active COVID-19 cases have dropped below the 5-lakh mark for the first time after 106 days".
"This assumes significance in the context of many countries reporting a surge in their active caseload," the Ministry of Health tweeted.
This landmark achievement has been made possible by the Centre's sustained, graded and targetted strategies, their effective implementation by the States and Union Territories, dedicated and selfless service of doctors and all other COVID-19 warriors, the Ministry added.
Here's state-wise list of active cases and deaths:
Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 162 (Total cases), 60 (Deaths)
Andhra Pradesh: 20,958 (Total cases), 6814 (Deaths)
Arunachal Pradesh: 1484 (Total cases), 46 (Deaths)
Assam: 5965 (Total cases), 952 (Deaths)
Bihar: 6093 (Total cases), 1156 (Deaths)
Chandigarh: 922 (Total cases), 241 (Deaths)
Chhattisgarh: 20,725 (Total cases), 2482 (Deaths)
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu: 20 (Total cases), 2 (Deaths)
Delhi: 41,385 (Total cases), 7143 (Deaths)
Goa: 1861 (Total cases), 651 (Deaths)
Gujarat: 12,456 (Total cases), 3770 (Deaths)
Haryana: 17,421 (Total cases), 1935 (Deaths)
Himachal Pradesh: 5365 (Total cases), 396 (Deaths)
Jammu and Kashmir: 5415 (Total cases), 1549 (Deaths)
Jharkhand: 4042 (Total cases), 910 (Deaths)
Karnataka: 31,082 (Total cases), 11,430 (Deaths)
Kerala: 78,812 (Total cases), 1742 (Deaths)
Ladakh: 920 (Total cases), 85 (Deaths)
Madhya Pradesh: 8149 (Total cases), 3042 (Deaths)
Maharashtra: 93,400 (Total cases), 45,435 (Deaths)
Manipur: 3043 (Total cases), 200 (Deaths)
Meghalaya: 961 (Total cases), 94 (Deaths)
Mizoram: 529 (Total cases), 2 (Deaths)
Nagaland: 889 (Total cases), 50 (Deaths)
Odisha: 11,189 (Total cases), 1454 (Deaths)
Puducherry: 1071 (Total cases), 604 (Deaths)
Punjab: 5038 (Total cases), 4358 (Deaths)
Rajasthan: 16,725 (Total cases), 2008 (Deaths)
Sikkim: 305 (Total cases), 80 (Deaths)
Tamil Nadu: 18,709 (Total cases), 11,387 (Deaths)
Telangana: 18,027 (Total cases), 1390 (Deaths)
Tripura: 1289 (Total cases), 359 (Deaths)
Uttarakhand: 3955 (Total cases), 1080 (Deaths)
Uttar Pradesh: 22,846 (Total cases), 7261 (Deaths)
West Bengal: 33,444 (Total cases), 7403 (Deaths)
