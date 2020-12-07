Coronavirus latest updates: COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 96.77 lakh with 32,981 new cases - Here is state-wise data

With 32,981 new COVID-19 infections, India's coronavirus caseload rose to 96.77 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry on Monday.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 96,77,203 with 32,981 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll rose to 1,40,573 with 391 new fatalities.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 91,39,901 pushing the national recovery rate to 94.45 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload in India has dipped to 3,96,729, the lowest after 139 days, comprising 4.10 per cent of the total coronavirus infections reported so far in the country.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 14,77,87,656 samples have been tested up to December 6 with 8,01,081 samples being tested on Sunday.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.