Coronavirus in Telangana: TRS MLA tests positive

On Friday, India's COVID-19 cases tally crossed 3 lakh. With several thousand cases being recorded daily, Health Ministry data on Saturday evening put the total number of cases recorded thus far at over 3,08,900. Of these 1,45,779 cases remain active, while 8,884 people have passed away.
In recent days there have been several political leaders who have tested positive for the virus. Most recently, on Saturday, a Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLA tested positive, even as state Finance minister T Harish Rao tested negative for the virus. Earlier, a former BJP MLA from the state had tested positive for COVID-19.
Rao had taken the test after a personal assistant at his camp office at Siddipet tested positive for the virus. He has gone under self-isolation.
The TRS MLA who tested positive on Saturday represents a constituency in the united Warangal district. He was admitted to a corporate hospital in Hyderabad late on Friday and his condition is said to be stable.
The MLA's family members and staff were quarantined at a function hall in Hyderabad. The TRS leader, who lives with his family in the state capital, had visited his constituency to attend various programmes. Health officials are now trying to trace those who accompanied the MLA during his visit to the constituency.
According to data given on the Health Ministry's website on Saturday evening, Telangana has recorded more than 4,400 positive cases till date. Of these, 2032 cases remain active, while the death toll stands at 174.
(With inputs from agencies)
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)