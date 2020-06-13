Coronavirus in Telangana: TRS MLA tests positive

On Friday, India's COVID-19 cases tally crossed 3 lakh. With several thousand cases being recorded daily, Health Ministry data on Saturday evening put the total number of cases recorded thus far at over 3,08,900. Of these 1,45,779 cases remain active, while 8,884 people have passed away.

In recent days there have been several political leaders who have tested positive for the virus. Most recently, on Saturday, a Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLA tested positive, even as state Finance minister T Harish Rao tested negative for the virus. Earlier, a former BJP MLA from the state had tested positive for COVID-19.