Despite still being COVID-19 positive, TV actress Mohena Kumari, family are back home from the hospital

'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress Mohena Kumari, who recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus, is back home from the hospital.

Mohena, the daughter-in-law of Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj, took to her Instagram story to inform her fans that she and her family are back home but are still positive.

She wrote, "Hi everyone, I'm back home... but are still COVID-19 positive. We are in complete isolation. We don't know how long it will take to get the negative test. We were in the hospital for 10 days and I probably had the virus in my body 5 days before that... so hopefully a few more days and we will hopefully beat the virdu. But till then we have to follow extremely strict rules. Nonetheless we are all feeling much better health wise and in the mind too. Thanks for all the support once again."

Mohena, her husband Suyyesh Rawat, father-in-law Satpal Maharaj and his wife, along with 21 other people - family members, staff and his followers staying in the same household - had tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier this month, she had taken to Instagram to open up on being tested for the novel coronavirus.

"Can't sleep, these initial days have been difficult for all of us at home especially our young one and our elders. But I am praying it will all be over soon. We are fine. We have no right to complain about anything as there are people out there who are suffering more than us," she wrote.

Mohena also thanked everyone for sending good wishes to her and her family. "But I would like to thank each one of you for all the messages, prayers and love you all have been sending. It's keeping our spirits up. And we have so much gratitude in our hearts for you all. Thank you," Mohena added.