'Violative of current understanding', says MEA as Nepal Parliament passes bill to redraw map

After the Nepal Parliament on Saturday passed an amendment, laying claim over the strategically key areas of Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura along India's border in the Constitution of Nepal, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that it was 'violative' of the current understanding between the two governments.
"We have noted that the House of Representatives of Nepal has passed a constitution amendment bill for changing the map of Nepal to include parts of Indian territory. We have already made our position clear on this matter," ANI quoted MEA and added, "This artificial enlargement of claims is not based on historical fact or evidence and is not tenable. It is also violative of our current understanding to hold talks on outstanding boundary issue."
On June 9, the Nepal Parliament had unanimously endorsed a proposal to consider the bill to pave way for endorsing the new map. They also formed a nine-member team of experts to collect historical facts and evidence related to the area. However, diplomats and experts questioned the government's move, asking why the task force was formed when the map has already been released and approved by the Cabinet.
Earlier on May 8, India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had inaugurated an 80-km-long strategically crucial road connecting the Lipulekh pass with Dharchula in Uttarakhand. Nepal reacted sharply to the inauguration claiming that it passed through their territory. India rejected the claim asserting that the road lies completely within its territory.
They had released the revised political and administrative map of the country laying claim over strategically key areas of Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura. India has been maintaining that these three areas belonged to it. India sternly asked Nepal not to resort to any "artificial enlargement" of territorial claims.
Meanwhile, Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Wednesday in the Parliament had said, "We will get back the land occupied by India through holding a dialogue."
Earlier in the day, Indian Army chief Gen M M Naravane said the relationship between India and Nepal has always been strong and will remain so in the future.
"We have a very strong relationship with Nepal. We have geographical, cultural, historical, religious linkages. We have very strong people-to-people connect. Our relation with them has always been strong and will remain strong in the future," Gen Naravane said.
(With PTI inputs)
