'Violative of current understanding', says MEA as Nepal Parliament passes bill to redraw map

On June 9, the Nepal Parliament had unanimously endorsed a proposal to consider the bill to pave way for endorsing the new map. They also formed a nine-member team of experts to collect historical facts and evidence related to the area. However, diplomats and experts questioned the government's move, asking why the task force was formed when the map has already been released and approved by the Cabinet.

Earlier on May 8, India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had inaugurated an 80-km-long strategically crucial road connecting the Lipulekh pass with Dharchula in Uttarakhand. Nepal reacted sharply to the inauguration claiming that it passed through their territory. India rejected the claim asserting that the road lies completely within its territory.

They had released the revised political and administrative map of the country laying claim over strategically key areas of Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura. India has been maintaining that these three areas belonged to it. India sternly asked Nepal not to resort to any "artificial enlargement" of territorial claims.