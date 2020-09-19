Coronavirus in Parliament: List of MPs who tested positive for COVID-19 since the session began

Over the last few months, several union Ministers and Parliamentarians have tested positive for COVID-19. As the Monsoon Session of the Parliament began, this number has risen alarmingly. On the first day of the session, around 30 MPs and more than 50 employees of Parliament had reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. The numbers have continued to grow.

The 4th Session of the 17th Lok Sabha had commenced on 14th September 2020 at 9 am. Official sources now say that the ongoing session is likely to be curtailed and may end by the middle of next week in view of the threat of the COVID-19 spread among parliamentarians.