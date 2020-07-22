Coronavirus in Manipur: State to go under complete lockdown for 14 days

The COVID-19 tally in Manipur crossed the 2,000-mark, with the detection of 90 new cases on Tuesday, a Health department bulletin said.

The 90 new cases pushed the COVID-19 tally to 2,015 of which 631 are active cases, it said.

Sixty-four people also recovered from COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the total number of recovered persons to 1,384.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state is 68.68 per cent, the bulletin added.