Manipur govt asks COVID-19 front line workers to undergo mandatory paid quarantine

Amid a rise in coronavirus cases, the Manipur government on Monday has asked COVID-19 front line workers to undergo mandatory quarantine.
According to a Manipur government’s notification, the COVID-19 front line workers will have to undergo mandatory quarantine at paid quarantine centres and pay for it themselves.
"Doctors and other health workers involved in the treatment of COVID-19 patients in hospitals or COVID Care Centres are required to undergo mandatory quarantine after their duty period. In this regard, they are allowed to avail paid quarantine facilities in hotels designated by the Home Department as paid quarantine centres, on self-payment," state the notification.
After the notification went viral on social media, netizens took to Twitter and slammed the Manipur government. One user said, "This is an inhumane exploitation! first they do their duties attending to covid patients risking infection then they are to use their hard earned money to pay for quarantine." Another user said, "Such a sorry state of affairs. It's so heartbreaking. I genuinely hope that however "clueless" our central administration might be, they pull in the necessary strings to provide adequate support to our front line workers across the country."
Earlier on June 28, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said his government decided to extend the ongoing lockdown for another 15 days from July 1 to 15 in the state. Singh also announced that inter-district bus service will be operational between July 1 and 15 maintaining all COVID-19 safety measures and no other public transport will ply during this period.