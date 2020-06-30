Manipur govt asks COVID-19 front line workers to undergo mandatory paid quarantine

Amid a rise in coronavirus cases, the Manipur government on Monday has asked COVID-19 front line workers to undergo mandatory quarantine.

According to a Manipur government’s notification, the COVID-19 front line workers will have to undergo mandatory quarantine at paid quarantine centres and pay for it themselves.

"Doctors and other health workers involved in the treatment of COVID-19 patients in hospitals or COVID Care Centres are required to undergo mandatory quarantine after their duty period. In this regard, they are allowed to avail paid quarantine facilities in hotels designated by the Home Department as paid quarantine centres, on self-payment," state the notification.