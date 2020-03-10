Coronavirus update in India: Manipur govt closes international border with Myanmar as precautionary measure

The Manipur government has issued an order on March 9, 2020, in which the state government has prohibited the movement of people across the border and thereby closed the gates along the border until further orders. Mizoram shares inter-state borders with Assam, Manipur and Tripura.

Manipur’s health department on Monday said that at least 67 people have been put under isolation at their homes as a precautionary measure although they did not show any symptoms of coronavirus.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India touched 47 with seven more persons testing positive since Sunday. The seven who were tested positive are two in Pune and one each from Kerala’s Ernakulam, Delhi, UP, Amritsar and Jammu.

(Inputs from Agencies)