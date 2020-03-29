Coronavirus in Maharashtra: State Congress legislators to donate one month's salary to CM's relief fund

FPJ Political Bureau

Mumbai: The Congress in Maharashtra has decided to donate one month salary of its legislators to the Chief Minister's COVID Relief fund. This fund was recently set up by the state government especially to help coronavirus-affected people and to strengthen health infrastructure.

"Our Members of Parliament will donate their one month salary to PM Relief fund,” told Balasaheb Thorat, state Congress President.

“State government is working hard to help the people. Many individuals, industrialist, social organisations are helping generously. Party workers can donate their contribution to CM Covid Relief Fund,” he added.

The Maharashtra State Congress and Youth Congress have started helplines and well as setting up disaster relief cells in all districts to help people affected due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

The Youth Congress has already started reaching out to stranded students and made arrangements for their food and shelter. They have also started blood donation camps across the state with a target of collecting 10,000 bags of blood.