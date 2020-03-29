‘Stay at home, cooperate with the state government during the lockdown': Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday appealed to people to stay at home and cooperate with the state government during the lockdown.

In a televised address, Thackeray appealed to people to stay at home as the state is facing a health emergency. He also asked people to cooperate with the state government during the lockdown period. CM Thackeray also warned to take harsh steps if people still venture out in numbers to buy essential goods.

He also said that don't panic we have an ample amount of food and medicine stock. Maharashtra chief minister also hinted at the sudden rise in pneumonia cases. "There might be a sudden rise in pneumonia cases in the state. But don't panic," Uddhav Thackeray said.