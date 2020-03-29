‘Stay at home, cooperate with the state government during the lockdown': Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday appealed to people to stay at home and cooperate with the state government during the lockdown.
In a televised address, Thackeray appealed to people to stay at home as the state is facing a health emergency. He also asked people to cooperate with the state government during the lockdown period. CM Thackeray also warned to take harsh steps if people still venture out in numbers to buy essential goods.
He also said that don't panic we have an ample amount of food and medicine stock. Maharashtra chief minister also hinted at the sudden rise in pneumonia cases. "There might be a sudden rise in pneumonia cases in the state. But don't panic," Uddhav Thackeray said.
"I have been speaking with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. There has been proper coordination between the Centre and Maharashtra government in the war against coronavirus", CM Uddhav Thackeray said.
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday urged migrant labourers not to leave the State owing to the nationwide lockdown and assured that the Maharashtra government will look after their interests.
In a press statement, Thackeray stated that in view of the coronavirus situation, labourers and other workers should not migrate from the State, and that the Maharashtra government will make arrangements for their food, shelter and more.
The Chief Minister further stated that the local authorities and the Revenue Department have already been instructed to take care of them and make required arrangements.
"If the migrant labourers need any assistance, they can get in touch with the local administration authorities and the offices of District Collectors and tehsildars," he said.
