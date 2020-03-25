Coronavirus in Mumbai: No impact on essential supplies, says Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday allayed fears about availability of essential commodities in the state especially in the wake of Coronavirus outbreak.

In his social media address, Thackeray said “The state has sufficient stock of essential commodities like rice, wheat and other items and there is no need to worry.

All shops selling essential commodities will remain open.’’ He further told the citizens that vegetable shops will not be shut. ‘’Don’t gather, take care of yourself and others.

We are all fighters and we will win this war against the virus,” appealed Thackeray. Thackeray’s statement comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a country wide lock down for 21 days, which created a panic amongst people and Mumbaikars were seen rushing to markets and shops.

He further said he listened to his home minister by sitting at home and requested people to follow suite. Thackeray in a strong message asked the police not to be stringent with citizens who come out of their homes to purchase groceries.