Coronavirus in Maharashtra: BJP MLA eschews social distancing, invites people to gather outside his residence for his birthday

In these times of crisis, it is important for people to lead by example. But should you be social isolating or throwing parties? Faced with such a conundrum, a BJP MLA from Maharashtra decided to help people in a strange manner.
He opted to distribute dry ration to people at his residence to mark his birthday, violating lockdown norms in the process. He had also not taken any permission before doing the same.
The MLA from Wardha district, Dadarao Keche, will now face action under the Epidemic Diseases Act, Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Harish Dharmik told PTI.
Photos show a large crowd gathered outside the MLAs residence to receive free grains. Eventually, officials reached the area and dispersed the crowd.
The MLA however denies that the incident took place. As per a PTI report, he maintains that it is a "political conspiracy" against him by his opponents.
India has so far recorded over 3,500 cases. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 83 people who had tested positive have since passed away.
In Maharashtra, there have been over 600 cases recorded, as per estimates provided on Sunday afternoon.
(With inputs from PTI)
