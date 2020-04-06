Coronavirus in Kolkata: Corporates step up to help senior citizens manage household work

It is a time when senior citizens need help the most during the lockdown, with many household helps not being allowed into buildings while some do not have transport to go to their workplace.

The good news is, there is help coming in from corporates, associations and individuals to lend a helping hand.

TriBeCa which has "'Social distancing' is of utmost importance right now, limiting visitors or deliveries from outside, as well as any person who may have travelled from the affected places," says Prateep Sen, Co-CEO, TriBeCa Care.

"We would recommend keeping a full time attendant at home instead of separate attendants for day/night, for senior citizens since that would involve outside contact."