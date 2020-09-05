Coronavirus in India: With 86,432 new COVID-19 cases, tally crosses 40 lakh mark; death toll nears 70,000

India on Friday recorded 86,432 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 40,23,179. The death toll in the country jumped to 69,561 after 1,089 patients succumbed to the deadly infection.

There are 8,46,395 active cases, while 31,07,223 people have recovered.

India's COVID-19 cases jumped from 10 lakh to 20 lakh in 21 days. It took 16 more days to race past 30 lakh and 13 days more to cross the 40-lakh mark.

It took 110 days for the COVID-19 cases in the country to reach one lakh while it had taken 59 days more to go past the 10-lakh post.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate due to the novel coronavirus infection has further declined to 1.73 per cent.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 4,77,38,491 samples have been tested up to September 4 with 10,59,346 samples being tested on Friday.