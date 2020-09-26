Coronavirus in India: Single-day spike of 85,362 pushes active case tally to over 9.6 lakh

With a single-day spike of 85,362 COVID-19 cases, as of Saturday morning, India's total tally has reached 59,03,932. Of these, 9,60,969 cases remain active. According to data given by the Union Health Ministry, 48,49,584 people have recovered so far. In the last 24 hours, the death toll has also risen by 1,089, pushing India's COVID-19 death toll to 93,379.

India currently ranks second in the world by total number of cases recorded. According to data maintained by the John Hopkins University, the overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 32.4 million, while the deaths have increased to more than 987,000. The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (4,689,613), Russia (1,131,088), Colombia (798,317), Peru (794,584), Mexico (720,858), Spain (716,481), Argentina (691,235), South Africa (668,529), France (552,421), Chile (453,868), Iran (439,882), the UK (425,766), Bangladesh (356,767), Iraq (341,699) and Saudi Arabia (332,329), the CSSE figures showed.