Coronavirus in India: Imams in West Bengal urge people to celebrate Shab-e-Barat from home this year

The Imams Association of Bengal has urged all people in their community to celebrate Shab-e-Barat at home and not step outdoors. Shab-e-Barat is to be celebrated from 8th April to 9th April and is usually a time when all in the community go out on the streets to meet and greet one another.This year, due to the lockdown amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Imams Association of Bengal has sent a circular to all mosques across West Bengal, asking them to spread the word, that celebrations should be held indoors, in keeping with the Centre’s directive of a 21 day lockdown.In the letter, head Imam, Mohammad Yahya said, “There is an emotional attachment to the event, but for the common benefit of all, we urge people bot to step out.”
Shab-e-Barat which means the night of forgiveness or day of atonement, is observed on the intervening night between the 14 and 15 of Sha'aban, the eighth month of the Islamic calendar.
There have been videos circulated on social media in the last few days, which show certain people of the minority community in the country making fun of the 21 day lockdown and defying the concept of social distancing. Wanting people to act responsibly, the Imam Association has written this letter days in advance to stop people from gathering in big groups on the streets.
