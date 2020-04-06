Coronavirus in India: Imams in West Bengal urge people to celebrate Shab-e-Barat from home this year

Shab-e-Barat which means the night of forgiveness or day of atonement, is observed on the intervening night between the 14 and 15 of Sha'aban, the eighth month of the Islamic calendar.

There have been videos circulated on social media in the last few days, which show certain people of the minority community in the country making fun of the 21 day lockdown and defying the concept of social distancing. Wanting people to act responsibly, the Imam Association has written this letter days in advance to stop people from gathering in big groups on the streets.