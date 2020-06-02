Coronavirus in India: Fatality rate at 2.82%, recovery rate at 48.07%, says Health Ministry

Meanwhile, India has 681 laboratories that are approved for conducting COVID-19 tests - 476 in Government sector and 205 in the private sector, as of June 1, said Nivedita Gupta, Scientist at Indian Council of Medical Research. "Today, we are conducting 1 lakh 20 thousand tests every day," she added.

"We've been using indigenous platforms too for ramping up COVID-19 testing capacity. Truenat screening & confirmatory tests have now been validated. Outreach of testing has hence been increased since this is available in primary health centres and districts," Gupta said.

"Indian RNA extraction kits are now available in good number, RT-PCR kits by 11-12 indigenous vendors are now being used, we are now in a comfortable position as reg. testing, due to identification and hand-holding of domestic players," added the ICMR scientist.

Talking about the transmission of the virus, she said, "Instead of the use of 'community transmission', we need to understand the extent of the spread of the disease. We are far from the peak. Our measures to curtail the disease are effective. India has been very good in the reduction in mortality."

Meanwhile, India is inching closer to the two-lakh cases mark.