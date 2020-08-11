Coronavirus in India: 80% active cases in 10 states; PM Narendra Modi wants contact tracing in 72 hrs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to the chief ministers of ten states, which have almost 80% of the active corona virus cases, and told them that India will emerge victorious in its battle against the dreaded disease if it is trounced in these states.

These worrisome states are: Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Telangana. Discussing the plan ahead in tackling the pandemic, the prime minister set a target of achieving a fatality rate below 1%, which stood at 1.99% on Tuesday.

He further said that all those who come in contact with an infected person will have to be traced within 72 hours. "Our experience so far is that containment, contact tracing and surveillance are the most effective weapons against the pandemic," he added. While advocating the 72-hour formula, the PM especially asked Bihar, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Telangana to ramp up testing.