Will you take Putin's made-in-Russia coronavirus vaccine? Twitter unsure

Over the last few months, Russia has emerged as one of the countries worst affected by COVID-19. Ranked fourth globally, it has recorded more than 8,90,000 positive cases till date. But on Tuesday, the country made headlines after becoming the first to create a vaccine that works "quite effectively" against the virus.
President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday announced that Russia had developed the first vaccine that "forms a stable immunity" against COVID-19. He said that one of his daughters had already been vaccinated, having been part of the experiment.
Thanking those who had worked on the vaccine Putin also expressed hope that Russia will be able to start mass production of this medication in the near future.
"I hope that our colleagues abroad will also move forward, and there will be quite a lot of products that can be used on the market, on the world market for medicines and vaccines," Putin was quoted as saying by Sputniknews.
And while the anti-vaxers continue to cry foul, netizens as a whole seem to be rather wary about this news. While some are skeptical about the veracity of Putin's statement, others commented on the claim that the Russian leader's daughter had been dosed with the yet obscure new vaccine.
The race for vaccine development has heated up in recent months. However, even those who have progressed to the clinical trial stage opine that it will be at least a few more months before a vaccine will be ready. As such, many are skeptical about the efficiency and safety of the new vaccine. And alongside, quite naturally, came the jokes and wisecracks that Twitter seems to be unable to do without.
Take a look at some of the comments:
