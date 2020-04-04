Coronavirus in India: 38 active cases in West Bengal; 12 people have recovered says CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee told reporters on Friday that there are 38 active Covid-19 cases in the state and 12 have recovered. 3 deaths have been reported so far in the state. There was confusion a day earlier about 4 deaths, though these deaths have not primarily occurred due to Covid-19. Talking about the cases in the hills, Mamata said there are 10 members of one family in Kalimpong who are COVID-19 positive cases while 20 others in the region are from 4 different families.

The state has COVID-19 designated hospitals in every district which segregates coronavirus cases from others. As far as quarantine centres are concerned, there are 206 quarantine centres and 1892 people who are still in quarantine.

“I heard people don’t want designated hospitals in their localities to treat coronavirus cases. They will not decide, we will decide which hospitals will treat such patients,” said Mamata Banerjee while asking people to also look at the situation with humanity.

The state has ordered 11 lakh PPEs of which 9 lakh have not yet arrived. Only 1,66,600 PPEs have come so far. Mamata also added that only 65,000 N-95 masks have arrived out of the 7 lakh such masks that were ordered. The West Bengal Chief Minister went on to say that they have received nothing from the Centre.

“Some political parties are looking at political mileage, saying they have got supplies from the Centre. What has the Centre given? They have not even given masks,” the Chief Minister commented.

In the past she had also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a release of funds to her state to tackle to COVID-19 situation. However, Mamata did not mention the Prime Minister Modi’s video message on Friday morning where he asked citizens to keep their lights off in the house for 9 minutes at 9pm on Sunday and light a candle, lamp or a torch.

Meanwhile West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has donated Rs. 10 lakhs to the West Bengal State emergency fund to tackle the coronavirus situation and Rs. 5 lakhs to the Prime Minister Relief Fund. Governor Dhankhar also urged well-meaning people in the state and outside to be generous in making contributions to the West Bengal State Emergency Relief Fund.