Delhi: Ambulance driver who ferried more than 200 dead bodies of COVID-19 patients succumbs to coronavirus

For the past 7 months since the pandemic went on the rampage in the country, he was there carrying dead bodies of COVID-19 patients in Delhi. He made sure that everyone gets a farewell with dignity.

However, the virus he was helping people to fight with also infected him recently. On Saturday morning, the 48-year-old ambulance driver Aarif Khan succumbed to the COVID-19 in Delhi.

Aarif was working as an ambulance driver and ferried more than 200 bodies of COVID-19 patients since March.

As per the report by the Indian Express, on October 3, Khan fell sick and got a Covid-19 test done, which came positive. Aarif died within a day of getting admitted to hospital. Khan took his last breath in the Hindu Rao Hospital.

During the pandemic, Aarif would visit his family for a brief time to pick up something he needed, like clothes. That was the time when his family members could meet him. He earned Rs 16,000 a month and was the sole earning member of the family.

Aarif was working with the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sewa Dal, that provides free emergency services in NCR region.

Jyot Jeet of the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sewa Dal posted a video on the Facebook page of the organisation and narrated how Aarif served people with dedication for the last 6-7 months.