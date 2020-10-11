Delhi University (DU) First Cut Off List 2020: 100% needed for 3 LSR courses; check course and college-wise list here

The various colleges under the University of Delhi on Saturday began releasing their first cut-off list for admission to undergraduate course. While the admission process will start from Monday, this year's cut off are some of the highest in recent times. This includes a 100% cut off for several courses in Lady Shri Ram College for Women.

How can you begin the admission process?

Under the first cut off list, students who have secured the relevant marks can, from October 12, begin the admission process. Note however that some courses have entrance exams. If you have registered through the University of Delhi online admissions portal https://ug.du.ac.in, you are by default eligible to register for all courses. The applicant will now have to log onto the dashboard of the portal and choose the course and college they wish to enroll in.

Once you select colleges, they will verify the documents uploaded by you to ensure eligibility. Applicants will be required to appear in person at the University of Delhi only at the very end of the admission process, for verification of certificates as per the schedule to be announced by the University or College. Once your admission is approved, you will receive a link for fee payment. This has to be done online.