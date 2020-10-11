No communal angle in teen's murder in Adarsh Nagar, it was a dispute between families: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police on Saturday issued a clarification over the death of an 18-year-old man, who was beaten up by a group over his alleged relationship with a girl, and succumbed to his injuries.

Delhi Police said this is not a communal matter but a dispute between families.

"Certain sections of print media have tried to give communal overtones to the incident, which is factually incorrect. It is clarified that it's a matter of dispute between the two families," Delhi Police said.

Earlier in the day, three juveniles were among five persons arrested on Saturday after an 18-year old man, who was beaten up by this group over his alleged relationship with a girl, succumbed to his injuries.

"The 18-year-old victim, Rahul, was friendly with a girl from Jahangirpuri. Her family objected to their friendship and beat him up. He was admitted to the Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital in Delhi in an unconscious condition on Wednesday and later succumbed to his injuries," Vijayanta Arya, District Commissioner of Police, North West Delhi had said.