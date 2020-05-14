Coronavirus in Bengaluru: List of COVID-19 hotspots shared by BBMP as of May 14, 2020

With two more corona related deaths, the toll has risen to 33 in Karnataka, where 34 new positive cases were confirmed, taking the total number of infections to 959, the government said on Monday, as it tried to ensure that hospitals, nursing homes and clinics provide treatment for non COVID patients.

Among the total positive cases, Bengaluru Urban has reported the maximum number of cases at 184, followed by Belagavi at 113. While Mysuru has reported 88 cases so far, Kalaburagi 81 and Bagalkote 68. At present, there are 474 active cases in the state, while 33 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19. A total of 451 people have been discharged in the state.

With the rise in number of coronavirus cases the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has imposed containment measures. Curbs in any area declared as a containment zone because of coronavirus infections are lifted only if it does not report any positive cases for 14 straight days.