Coronavirus in Mira-Bhayandar: List of COVID-19 hotspots shared MBMC as of May 14, 2020

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported the single-day highest 1,495 new COVID-19 cases and 54 deaths, 40 of them in Mumbai alone, taking the overall case count to 25,922 and the number of fatalities to 975.

In the meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases registered by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has reached to 265. With the rise in coronavirus cases, the civic chief has continued with the existing total lockdown arrangements, while giving some relaxation to the fishing community which has been allowed to operate from a single vending point near the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose municipal stadium in Bhayandar (west) from 5 am to 9 am till May 17.