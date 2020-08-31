Coronavirus in Bengal: Actor and TMC leader Dev Adhikari converts his office into isolation centre

This is not something one would see too often especially when it comes to politics. But two-time TMC MP from Ghatal and an actor in the Tollygunge film industry Dev Adhikari has risen above politics to convert his MP office in Debra in West Midnapore district into an isolation camp.
West Bengal is reeling under the COVID-19 pandemic with 25,996 active COVID-19 cases and 3,126 deaths as of Sunday, August 30.
“Just converted my MP office at Debra into an isolation camp, so that it’s put to better use. Hope this helps as a relief to some. I feel this is the right time, when most of the Party offices of all political parties can be put to the use of the people. Just saying,” read Dev’s tweet.
In less than an hour of tweeting this, the post had garnered 1,557 views and been retweeted 75 times. The tweet is accompanied by a video of hospital beds being arranged and staff helping to ready the MP’s office as an isolation centre.
Till date, no other such initiative has come to light by a politician in West Bengal.
In a separate incident as a show of humanity, Satyakam Patnaik, a Trinamool Youth President of Gopiballavpur Block No. 1, rushed a corona infected sick person to the hospital for the second time. No one helped to transport the sick person to the hospital. After Satyakam Patnaik got the news, he himself put on a PPE suit, rode on a motorcycle and took the sick person to Gopiballavpur Hospital in Jhargram district.
A few weeks earlier Patnaik was seen taking the same initiative while helping to transport another patient to the hospital.
