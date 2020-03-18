'Coronavirus carriers may still be coming in...': Shashi Tharoor advocates for adjournment as Parliament begins thermal scans

With the novel coronavirus pandemic spreading to every continent save Antarctica, infecting nearly 200,000 people and killing 7,900 people globally, this might be a good time to practice social distancing.

In India, three people who had tested positive for the virus have passed away. The total number of cases rose to 147 on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Lok Sabha MP and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter to comment on the irony of Parliamentarians who "exhort their constituents to take necessary precautions" against the virus then go on to attend the Budget Session. There, Tharoor said, "they sit cheek-by-jowl on narrow benches" -- a far cry from the social distancing measures being advocated by the government.

The Parliament on Wednesday began conducting thermal scans for those entering the premises. Vice President of India and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, took to Twitter to post a picture of himself undergoing the thermal scan upon arrival at the Parliament.