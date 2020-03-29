Corona threat: 11,000 prisoners and undertrials to be released in UP

Lucknow: Amid pan-India lockdown, the Yogi Adityanath government has decided to release 8,500 undertrials and 2,500 prisoners who were convicted for crimes which involves less than seven-year term.

The decision has been taken as per the supreme court order in this regard. The apex court has asked all states to release the inmates in order to curb the spread of the deadly covid-19.

It is unclear, if the inmates would be released in batches and whether the State would provide vehicles to ferry them to their hometown.

The Uttar Pradesh’s corona positive figures touched 55 on Friday of which 14 have recovered and discharged. Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor continues to be under observation in the hospital in Lucknow.

So far, only 2,196 samples have been tested in the state.

The government claimed on Friday that over 5,000 isolation beds are ready in the State which can be triplicated if needed.