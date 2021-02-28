Corona scare: India records biggest single-day jump in 30 days

New Delhi

India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 1,10,96,731 on Sunday with 16,752 new infections, the highest in the last 30 days, according to Union health ministry data.

The country had recorded 18,855 new infections on January 29.

The death toll mounted to 1,57,051 with 113 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active caseload further increased to 1,64,511. It constitutes 1.48 per cent of the total infections, it showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,07,75,169, which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.10 per cent. The case fatality rate stands at 1.42 per cent.