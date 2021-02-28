Corona scare: India records biggest single-day jump in 30 days

New Delhi
India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 1,10,96,731 on Sunday with 16,752 new infections, the highest in the last 30 days, according to Union health ministry data.
The country had recorded 18,855 new infections on January 29.
The death toll mounted to 1,57,051 with 113 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.
The active caseload further increased to 1,64,511. It constitutes 1.48 per cent of the total infections, it showed.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,07,75,169, which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.10 per cent. The case fatality rate stands at 1.42 per cent.
State, districts required to pre-register for Co-WIN2.0
States and districts will be required to pre-register COVID-19 Vaccination Centres (CVCs) on the Co-WIN2.0 portal before the registration is opened for people above 60 years and those aged 45 and above with co-morbidities so that the list of CVCs is available to the citizens, the Union Health Ministry said.
The registration begins from March 1 at 9 am. The eligible beneficiaries can choose the centre of their choice and book an appointment based on the slots available. States and UTs will decide the target number of doses to be administered in a vaccination cycle, based on already available vaccine doses and additional doses likely to be available in a vaccination cycle.
Virus Tidbits
-- Six states including Maha, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat have shown a surge in new cases in the last 24 hours
-- Punjab minister found positive by state health department, tests negative at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research
-- MCD bypolls: 12 COVID-positive voters were identified, none cast ballot
-- Phase-II of COVID-19 vaccination in Telangana from today
-- Kerala logs 3,254 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths in last 24 hours
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)