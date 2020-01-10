Cop who blew whistle on UP scam in dock

Lucknow: Noida Police chief Vaibhav Krishna was suspended on Thursday, a week after his letter exposing the state’s biggest transfer-posting racket involving five IPS officers got leaked to media.

All the five officers accused in the scam by Krishna have also been removed from field postings. As per Krishna, the IPS officers were paying bribes of Rs50 to Rs 80 lakh to get plum districts.

He got the whiff of the scam after scanning call and chat data of four journalists with these officers. The journalists were arrested by Noida police in August and they continue to be imprisoned.

Diwakar Khare, Director Information at the chief secretary’s office has also been shunted for his alleged involvement in the posting scam. Krishna was in the news after his explicit chat videos with a woman went viral.

Krishna had then claimed that the videos were morphed and that the IPS officers involved in the racket were behind this conspiracy.