Cop commits suicide in Baramati

A 27-year-old policeman allegedly committed suicide at his home in Baramati city in Maharashtra's Pune district, an official said on Tuesday.

Tushar Sanap, who was attached to the Baramati city police station, was found hanging from the ceiling of his home on Monday, the official said.

The deceased may have taken this extreme step because of some domestic dispute, he said, adding that Sanap was recently blessed with a baby girl.

Sanap's family alerted the police station, when he did not take their repeated calls, following which a few personnel rushed to his home and found him dead, the official said.

A case of accidental death was registered and further probe was underway, he added.