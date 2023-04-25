Cooch Behar: Unrest during ballot voting after Abhishek Banerjee’s rally

Cooch Behar: Minutes after Trinamool Congress (TMC)’s national secretary Abhishek Banerjee left his rally venue at Cooch Behar’s Gosanimari area in Sitai the ballot box and the ballot paper kept for the common people to decide on their representative for the upcoming rural polls were seen ransacked.

It was seen that several people were carrying more than one ballot paper. Some were also seen even tearing the ballot papers.

However, the TMC national secretary calling himself a ‘Pehradar’ of the people, said that voting will again take place on Wednesday between 10 am to 5 pm.

'There will be re-voting on Wednesday'

“Some people got over excited over the voting thing for which such a chaos had happened. There will be re-voting over there on Wednesday. The people will choose their representatives,” mentioned Banerjee.

“Some untoward incident took place in relation to the voting post Hon'ble National General Secretary's meeting. Given the excitement of people for the new ballot system, the crowd hogged the stage in large numbers in an unorganised manner because of which a chaotic situation took place. A repolling will be called at the same location tomorrow from 10-5 PM,” tweeted TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh.

TMC launches 60-day public outreach programme

It may be noted that the ruling TMC launched their 60-day public outreach programme which started from Cooch Behar on Tuesday and after 60 days will culminate in Kakdwip island in South Bengal.

Banerjee however, said that he chose Cooch Behar as the starting point as he thinks that Cooch Behar is the head of West Bengal.

Earlier this day, Banerjee was seen offering puja at a Kali temple in Dinhata before starting the public outreach campaign ‘Trinamoole Nobo Jowar’ (New wave in Trinamool) and was also seen interacting with common people and was listening to their problems. Banerjee also promised that their problems will be resolved soon.