TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee launches ‘Trinamoole Nabo Jowar’ Campaign | Jago Bangla

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress’ national secretary Abhishek Banerjee launched ‘Trinamool Nabo Jowar’ ahead of the rural polls in West Bengal.

Addressing a press conference, Banerjee said, “The goal of this campaign is to constitute a people’s panchayat. During my public meetings over the past year, I have reiterated that panchayat polls will be conducted in a democratic, free, fair, and peaceful manner. With the launch of this campaign on April 25, we are going a step further and taking people’s opinions into account while selecting the candidates.”

Campaign to start from Cooch Behar, to end at Kakdwip

It may be noted that this campaign will take place for the next two months and will start from Cooch Behar and will end in Kakdwip.

Banerjee further said, “In the Indian political scenario, when it comes to deciding candidates for elections across various levels, the decisions are taken behind closed doors through centralization of power and are based on the recommendations of district and block leadership. For the first time in India, we have set out to take the opinion of the people on candidates for gram panchayats to ensure, in the truest sense, a people’s panchayat.”

“There are over 60,000 rural booths across the state. People will decide who will be their candidates in these booths. If somebody is unable to attend the meetings or rallies due to the prevailing weather conditions, they can submit their suggestions on this online platform,” further added the TMC national secretary.