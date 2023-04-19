In shocking admission, TMC's Mukul Roy says: 'I am with BJP'

Veteran politician and BJP MLA Mukul Roy on Wednesday said that there is no question of ‘rejoining’ BJP as he is with the saffron camp.

“I was, am and will continue with the saffron camp. I am now fit and fine. Few days back I consulted my doctors and they said I am fit. Some people are spreading rumours that I am unwell, but this is not true. I am still a BJP MLA and I came to Delhi to be and work for my party,” said Roy.

It may be noted that after the West Bengal Legislative Assembly result on May 2, 2021, Roy along with his son was seen defecting back to Trinamool Congress on June 11, 2021.

Asked about rejoining TMC in 2021 to which Roy said he was not ‘mentally well then’.

“There was a calamity at my house and I had lost a close person for which I was not mentally well and went to TMC. But I was never with TMC mentally,” added the BJP MLA.

It is pertinent to mention that Roy even after defecting back to ruling TMC, citing ill health he was absent from public glare. Roy has been reportedly suffering from dementia and Parkinson’s disease and also underwent a neurological operation of the brain in March in Kolkata.

Asked about whether he had spoken with his son, to which Roy replied in affirmation.

Roy’s son Subhranshu said he got to speak with his father through police and also that his father told him that whatever he is doing he is in full ‘sense’.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “Anyone can go anywhere they want but Mukul Roy is still a BJP MLA.”